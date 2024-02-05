UMA (UMA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.58 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00009604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $324.76 million and $28.58 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,000,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,239,703 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

