Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.93 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00013990 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $53.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00159131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009573 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 364.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.01278089 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 928 active market(s) with $49,432,131.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

