United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $542.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $654.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $658.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $555.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.