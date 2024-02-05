United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

URI stock traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $646.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

