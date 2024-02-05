Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,897,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 537,207 shares.The stock last traded at $14.86 and had previously closed at $14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.42 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.