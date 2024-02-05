Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $32.70

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $31.70. Upstart shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 1,426,787 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Upstart Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $31,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,751 shares of company stock worth $2,948,838. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after buying an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

