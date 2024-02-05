VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 617.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

