Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Avory & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.24. 227,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,570. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $330.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.