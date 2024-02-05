Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.18. 815,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.86. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $330.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

