Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $69,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $260.00. 63,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,534. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.38. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

