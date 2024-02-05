Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.00

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 217,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

