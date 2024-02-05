Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.23. 129,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

