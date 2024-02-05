Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.95. 19,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,373. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.63 and a twelve month high of $170.43. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.