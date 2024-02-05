Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Holdings Decreased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 321,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.04. 21,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $95.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

