Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,507,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $50.60. 2,776,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,502. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

