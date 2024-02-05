Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

