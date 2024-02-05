Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,437 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.94.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
