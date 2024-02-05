Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,437 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.94.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,077.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

