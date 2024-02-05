Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,016. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $246.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

