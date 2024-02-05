Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.32. The company has a market capitalization of £302.13 million, a P/E ratio of 736.25 and a beta of 1.41.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
