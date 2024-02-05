Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.32. The company has a market capitalization of £302.13 million, a P/E ratio of 736.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

