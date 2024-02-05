Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.13 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

