Veralto (VLTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veralto Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $76.84 on Monday. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
