Veralto (VLTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $76.84 on Monday. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

