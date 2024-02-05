Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894,105 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $631,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ VRSK traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.60. 104,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,142. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics
Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics
In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Verisk Analytics Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Verizon, Walgreens, 3M: 3 high-yield Dow stocks to buy now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.