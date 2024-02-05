Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $8,777.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00554899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00390912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00167510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,664,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

