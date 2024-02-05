VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 253,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 123,459 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $55.89.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,117.64 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,879.32%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,383,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

