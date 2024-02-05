VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 253,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 123,459 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $55.89.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,117.64 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,879.32%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
