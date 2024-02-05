Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $31,979,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

