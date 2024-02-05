Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

