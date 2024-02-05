W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Mattern Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $20.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $952.31. 49,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $836.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

