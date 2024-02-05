Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,892,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,579,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average is $185.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

