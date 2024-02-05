Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 273,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

