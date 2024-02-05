Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $40.97. 3,722,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

