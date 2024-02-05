Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

WCN stock opened at C$212.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$174.74 and a twelve month high of C$213.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$197.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$190.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

