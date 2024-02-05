Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $188.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.