Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.41. 717,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $188.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

