WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 138,349 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,680,000 after acquiring an additional 577,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 542,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,288. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.