WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VV traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $226.32. The company had a trading volume of 346,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,213. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $227.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.