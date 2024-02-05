WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after buying an additional 956,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 124,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

