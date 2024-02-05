WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 387.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 225,818 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 381.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 206.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 775.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 83,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 329.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RPG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.85. 147,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

