WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Feb 5th, 2024

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.83. 1,857,919 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

