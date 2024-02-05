WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.83. 1,857,919 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

