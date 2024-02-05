WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.11. 2,589,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $309.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

