WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 400,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 152,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. 11,035,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

