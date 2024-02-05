WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of META traded down $12.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,793,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132,008. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

