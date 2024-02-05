Wedbush Raises Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $33.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of BZH stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $21,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 292,706 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.