Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $59.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 66,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 40.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after buying an additional 58,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

