Wells Fargo & Company Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $130.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRK. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

