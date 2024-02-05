Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Overweight Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. 21,479,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,546. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,056,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

