Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $39.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

