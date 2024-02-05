WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.86.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $184.13 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,963,000 after buying an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 83,703 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 12,007.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

