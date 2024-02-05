Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $10.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.17. 5,128,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,670. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

