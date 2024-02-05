Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. 2,008,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,784. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.