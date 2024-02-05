WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

